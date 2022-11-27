BTS: Jungkook Wins Over A Fan's Dad With His Golden Gesture, Father Asks 'Can I Brag?'

BTS singer Jungkook is truly the sweetest and a recent incident serves as yet another reminder of the same. The Golden Maknae, who recently returned from Qatar after performing at the FIFA 2022 World Cup opening ceremony, stepped out for a meal at a restaurant and a picture of giving an autograph to an avid fan’s father to be passed on to his daughter is going viral.

In pictures shared by the owner of the restaurant the Golden Maknae visited, the Dreamers singer was handing out three autographs. The singer was seen wearing an all-black outfit with his statement bucket cap making a comeback. Sharing the pictures on Instagram, the restaurant owner asked fans if he could brag about the superstar singer visiting his eatery.

“I don’t have anywhere to brag about this & I really want to brag about it. Can I brag about it? World star BTS Jungkook came to visit us! The day when I felt that the world star is different. The autograph is for my eldest daughter and an avid fan," he said, as translated by Twitter user @AsiaJK97. Unfortunately, the original post was not accessible by News18.com.

Meanwhile, Jungkook was in Qatar recently bringing the house down at the FIFA 2022 World Cup opening ceremony. The singer dropped his FIFA 2022 anthem Dreamers. The singer made history by becoming the first Korean artist to perform at the FIFA World Cup opening ceremony. Jungkook’s performance was watched not only by BTS fans but his fellow members. Suga, RM, Jimin, V, and J-Hope cheered him by sharing pictures and videos of his performance much like fans.

The music video was released on Tuesday evening. The singer explores the streets, waters, and skies of Qatar while he sings in the fun dance video. The Golden Maknae also included a nod to the ARMY by featuring whales in the video.

