BTS: Jungkook Wonders What His Fellow Members Are Doing as He Misses Them, Talks About Writing My You in Latest Vlog

After Kim Taehyung, RM, Jimin, and J-Hope’s Vlog, Bangtan TV dropped the latest video featuring the Golden Maknae of BTS aka Jeon Jungkook. The Vlog was released on Saturday evening and it is already trending on social media. In the 40-minute-long video, the youngest member of the biggest boyband can be seen talking about several things- from his song ‘My You’ for ARMYs to missing the members of the group.

Advertisement

He began by talking about his song and said that the reason why he wanted to write a song for his fans as he believes that it is because of them, that the group exists. He talked about the time when he completely cleared his Instagram feed to change the layout and post again. He said he did it without thinking too much as he wanted to make his feed cooler.

Jungkook then worked hard with his friend to station an RV and also danced to Suga’s That That. An emotional moment in the Vlog comes when Jungkook wonders what his fellow BTS members RM, Jin, Jimin, J-Hope, Suga, and V are doing. “Are they enjoying their life," he asks while roasting a marshmallow. An emotional Jungkook also shares that he is missing them.

Advertisement

The Vlog ends with Jungkook writing on sand ‘BTS-ARMY Forever.’

Advertisement

BTS announced that they will be releasing a series of vlogs for the next seven weekends in which each of the group’s members will be sharing a glimpse of their daily behind-the-camera routine. The series kicked off with Kim Taehyung’s vlog.

The septet also announced their hiatus as a band and said that they will be focusing more on individual activities. Following the announcement, Jungkook released a song titled Left and Right with Charlie Puth.

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here