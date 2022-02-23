BTS: Jungkook's 'Stay Alive' Creates History by Entering Top 3 on India's IMI International Top 20 Singles Chart

Apart from making and breaking records as a group, BTS members individually, too, are known for topping charts with their singles. Recently, Stay Alive, the theme song of BTS’ webtoon 7Fates: CHAKHO entered the Top 3 on India’s IMI International Top 20 Singles Chart. This makes Jungkook the first Korean solo artist to achieve this feat. Voiced by Jungkook and produced by Suga, the song was released on February 11.

Earlier, Blackpink’s leader Lisa’s single LALISA and BTS’ Kim Taehyung’s OST Christmas Tress had debuted on number six. This makes Stay Alive the third Korean single to make it to the top ten list.

Moreover, Jungkook’s Stay Alive also debuted at No 95 on Billboard’s this week’s Hot 100. He became the fourth member of BTS to earn a solo entry on the chart, after J-Hope, Suga and V.

The track also created several records on Spotify India. It debuted on its Top Weekly Songs Charts all over the world and debuted at number 1 on Spotify’s Weekly Top K-Pop Global Chart. Apart from that, Jungkook’s solo also debuted at number 9 on the music streaming platform’s Weekly Top Pop Global Chart and became the highest debut of the week on Weekly Global Chart following the week of its release.

Meanwhile, BTS consisting of RM, Jin, Jimin, Suga, J-Hope, V and Jungkook announced their Seoul concert in March. Permission to Dance on Stage Seoul will be held in-person and will be streamed online as well.

Stay Alive is a pop ballad that exudes dreamy, sublime energy that complements the storyline and atmosphere of the urban fantasy story that portrays confrontations between humans and the Beom tribe in a corrupt world. BTS member Suga (Min Yoongi), known for his stellar production and rapping skills, took on the role of producer of the song while Jeon Jungkook’s soulful vocals capture the essence of the story’s characters and narrative.

