BTS: Kim Namjoon aka RM Reveals His Plans on Getting Friendship Tattoos, Teases Bangtan's New Album?

After their first performance at the Permission to Dance on Stage Las Vegas concert, BTS leader Kim Namjoon aka RM can live on the VLive platform, where he shared many wise thoughts about ARMYs. He talked about the hate the band has been receiving and shared that there can’t “possibly be a team of people who are loved by everyone." Being the caring person that Namjoon is, he acknowledged that it is taxing for ARMYs to respond to each and every negative thing said about BTS and urged them not to give too much attention to such people.

During the short interaction, Namjoon also spoke about why he doesn’t want children anymore, whether he wants to get friendship tattoos as V suggested on Weverse earlier and their upcoming releases. He also seemed to confirm BTS’ collaboration with Snoop Dog.

When asked whether he wants a tattoo, the rapper revealed that he already had a sketch ready but did not end up getting the tattoo as he gets sick of things easily. “I used to plan to have one. I actually had a sketch but I just cancelled because I was afraid. Because you know I am a kind of ‘in a rush’ guy. I really get sick of things very fast so if I had a tattoo I was afraid that I’m gonna be sick of it."

However, when ARMYs asked him whether he wants friendship tattoos, he answered, “yeah, I do. It is like a team tattoo."

When another ARMY asked Namjoon about releasing a new song this year, he said, “You Bet." Well, with this confirmation and him unknowingly speaking about Snoop Dog, it would be safe to assume that the new album is right around the corner.

Meanwhile, ARMYs were impressed with the maturity Namjoon showed while addressing their haters. “As namjoon said, life is too short, leave negative things and focus on positive things.💜🐨So our focus is on BTS and on sharing the happiness 💜" wrote one of the fans on Twitter. Another added, “The best leader I’m so proud of the man you are Kim Namjoon 😭💜."

Meanwhile, BTS consisting of RM, Jin, Jimin, J-Hope, Suga, Jungkook and V will be performing in Las Vegas on four days- April 8, 9, 15 and 16.

