BTS: Kim Namjoon Visits Art Museum in Texan Town with Less Than 2000 Residents, Shares Pics on Instagram

Three of the seven BTS members have returned to South Korea after their Permission to Dance concert series, while the others seem to have stayed back in the US. The band’s leader RM aka Kim Namjoon seems to be enjoying the break time by visiting places of interest to him. He has shared his love for art and architecture with his Instagram followers on his newly created official handle.

The 27-year-old rapper shared a series of pictures from the Chinati Foundation, an art museum located in a quaint town of Marfa, Texas, US. His love for architecture and interior design is evident from the several pictures of the art installments he posted on the social media platform.

RM debuted his individual Instagram account on Monday along with his fellow six BTS members: Jungkook, V, Jimin, J-Hope, Suga, and Jin. Sharing the pictures on the photo-sharing app, RM wrote, “In Judd We Trust." Chinati Foundation is a contemporary art museum in Marfa based upon the ideas of its founder, Donald Judd.

RM visited some of the permanent art installments created by Judd. In one of the pictures shared by RM, the rapper was seen sitting inside The Arena, an art installment created by Judd.

According to the Chinati Foundation website, The Arena was originally built in the 1930s as a gymnasium for the soldiers at Fort D.A. Russell. After the fort closed in 1946, the gym floor was replaced with sand which was laid to provide an indoor area for horses. Judd restored the building in the mid-1980s when it was largely dilapidated. Judd added strips of concrete that had originally supported the wooden floor, and filled the left-out spaces with gravel.

Commenting on RM’s pictures, V and J-Hope shared their reaction. J-Hope’s comment in Korean read “Cool", while V commented “Wow" in Korean.

Some of the other pictures shared by RM included untitled works in mill aluminum by Judd, installed in two former artillery sheds. Judd replaced the worn-down garage doors with long walls of continuous squared and quartered windows which bring in a wave of spaces with light. In his latest post on Instagram, RM highlighted this feature of Judd’s artworks and wrote in the caption, “Light and Space."

Marfa is a community of around 1,800 residents. On the town’s official website, it’s described as “a place where the past is present" and as “where celebrities go to escape." NPR describes the small town as “an unlikely art oasis in a desert town." Fans have been wondering how RM found out about this place and what piqued his interest to actually pay a visit to this lesser known place.

