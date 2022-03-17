BTS: Kim Seokjin's Newborn Nephew Might Already be Joining the Purple ARMY, Here's How

BTS member Jin, aka Kim Seok Jin, officially became an uncle this week. The K-pop star’s brother Kim Seok-Jung and his wife Kim Ahreum welcomed a son this week. The couple also shared some glimpses of the newborn baby on social media. In one of the pictures, which has been shared by BTS ARMY on Twitter and Seok Jung, viewers can see the footprints of the boy.

In a recent Instagram post, Seok-jung shared a photo of the adorable tiny feet of the baby and added in the caption, “Who wants to see our Sun’s cute face? Please send me a personal message. It could be pretty because it’s my child, so I’ll only show it to those who are curious."

There seems to be a strong connection between the newborn and the BTS fandom - ARMY. The parents had also shared purple coloured footprints of the newborn. His mom had shared a pic of the little one’s feet and got it coloured in purple. Purple is the colour of love that exists between BTS members and the ARMY.

Seok Jung revealed the name of his newborn child on March 14. The couple has named their child Kim Sun. Revealing the name of his son on Instagram, Seok Jung added in the caption, “0 Months Day 0, Dad. BTS Army quickly shared the news on social media. One of the fans tweeted, “Jin finally became an uncle. Congratulations to the Kim family. His brother announced the news via his IG account and also said that they named his son Kim Sun."

Another fan tweeted, “Aweee Jin is officially an uncle! Congratulations to his brother and his wife! Welcome to the world Kim Sun."

Being the nephew of one of the biggest music artists in the world, Kim Sun certainly inherits the Army status. In an Instagram post shared in July last year, Seok Jung had shared a picture of the foetus from the ultrasound snapshot. Ji’s sister-in-law Ahreum had jokingly addressed her child as Butter, inspired by the BTS single by the same name which had come out in May 2021. Kim Ahreum posted a comment of a buttered pancake emoji as well as “Butter-yah, please grow up healthily." This led fans to wonder if that was the name decided by the couple.

