BTS: Kim Taehyung aka V Shares First Post Since Testing Covid-19 Positive; Gives ARMY Health Update

BTS member V aka Kim Taehyung returned to Weverse in the wee hours of Thursday for the first time since he tested positive for Covid-19. On Tuesday, BIG HIT Music shared the heartbreaking news of TaeTae’s Covid-19 diagnosis. The agency revealed that the singer had tested positive for the virus and is showing mild symptoms. The singer has been isolated at his home.

The otherwise active Taehyung was missing from Instagram and Weverse since the announcement. Worried fans have been reaching out to him via Weverse and sending him their love. A few fans have also expressed concern over his health. One such fan took to Weverse and shared a post asking him if he was okay.

As translated by @btstranslation7 on Twitter, the fan’s post read, “Taehyung~ you were doing fine after getting vaccinated, does this mean you’re really sick? It must be worse than just cold symptoms. no sign of you on Insta or Weverse. Does this mean you’re hurting? I’m praying for u to get better." Assuring them that he was okay, Taehyung replied, “I am okay."

He also replied to a fan to reveal that their daughter is also recovering from Covid-19 and shared a picture of a cloud shaped like a whale, reminding everyone of Whalien 52. The singer was impressed and confessed he would be saving the picture on his phone. Taehyung also shared his first post since his health update. He shared a picture of a pack of eggs and did a wordplay in the caption.

“Everyone, I’m going to have to eat “gam-dong"* bc [I’m touched by] of your words. (He’s got gam-dong-eggs. Gam-dong (감동) = to be moved. He basically said he’s in awe/so moved by everyone’s words that he’s going to eat the hard-boiled. he covered up the 란 on the label)," BTS fan @modooborahae translated his post on Twitter.

Meanwhile, BTS is gearing for its first in-person concert in South Korea since the pandemic began. The South Korean group’s agency confirmed the news that the group will be hosting a live performance in March and the members have shown their excitement for it via social media posts.

