BTS' Kim Taehyung aka V Tests Positive for Covid-19; ARMY Wishes Him a Speedy Recovery

After BTS member Jimin, Kim Taehyun aka V tested positive for Covid-19, informed the Kpop group’s agency BIHGIT Music. Taking to Weverse, they shared an announcement that read, “Hello. This is BIGHIT MUSIC. We would like to provide you with some information regarding the health of BTS member V. V visited the hospital Tuesday afternoon on the 15th after experiencing a mild sore throat and took the PCR test. He was diagnosed with COVID-19 tonight."

The statement continued, “V completed two rounds of COVID-19 vaccinations and is not presenting any extraordinary symptoms other than a mild fever and sore throat. He is currently undergoing treatment at home while waiting for further guidelines from the health care authorities."

V met other BTS members on the 12th of this month, however, they were wearing a mask and no one was in close contact. “There was contact with the other members on Saturday the 12th, but everyone was wearing a mask, and there was no close contact. None of the BTS members other than V are presenting any symptoms, and everyone received negative results from the preemptive self-tests."

The statement concluded, “The company places the artists’ health as our top priority and we will do everything we can to aid V in his speedy recovery. We will also diligently cooperate with the requests and guidelines of the health care authorities."

BTS ARMY took to Twitter to wish Tae a speedy recovery. Take a look at their reactions:

Earlier in the day, Jimin who also underwent surgery besides testing positive fr Covid-19, took to Weverse to upload a selca after a long time. He had edited the alphabet ‘V’ on his cheeks. Fans are certain that it was Jimin’s way of letting ARMYs know that Taehyung is doing well.

Meanwhile, three other BTS members- RM, Jin and Suga had tested positive for Covid-19 in December.

We wish Taehyung a speedy recovery!

