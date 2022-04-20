BTS: Kim Taehyung Alerts Reporter Not to Bump into Pillar, His Considerate Nature Makes ARMYs Fall in Love Again

South Korean band BTS returned to their home country after wrapping up their Permission to Dance on Stage concerts in Las Vegas, US. The septet arrived in Seoul on Tuesday and considering the fan-following that the band has amassed, they were certainly surrounded by paparazzi and fans. However, even during such times, BTS member V aka Kim Taehyung ensured that a female reporter was not hurt. The gentlemanly behaviour of Taehyung was caught on camera and has once again affirmed his place in fans’ hearts.

Footage shared by fans on social media shows Taehyung wearing a white shirt with black headphones and a beige facemask. As he made his way toward his car, the 27-year-old was surrounded by his bodyguards who shielded him from the reporters and paparazzi. However, Taehyung observed that the reporter in a green cardigan, who was holding a camera, might bump into a pillar next to her. To prevent that V apparently signalled her to stay cautious of the pillar since she was too focused on getting her work done.

Taehyung’s apparent concern for the reporter has left BTS Armys impressed as they flooded the Twitter feed with their love and admiration for the singer. One of the fans tweeted the video and added to the caption, “Kim taehyung really making all the reporters crying for his name, and also how he was watching out over the other reporter to not hurt herself with a bump to the wall.”

A fan shared their reaction to the footage and commented, “It must be tough to have all these people and cameras at your face, but he still ensured safety first for the female reporter. So sweet. We love you Kim Taehyung.”

Another fan tweeted, “Taehyung making sure the reporter doesn’t bump into the pillar and get hurt! He is so considerate and pure.”

Meanwhile, the seven-member band comprising: RM, V, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, and Jungkook are set to begin working on their next album, We Are Bulletproof, which is all set to drop on June 10.

