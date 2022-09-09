BTS: Kim Taehyung, Amid BLACKPINK Jennie Dating Rumours, Breaks Internet With His Shirtless Pic

Kim Taehyung, better known as BTS member V, casually decided to break the internet with his latest Instagram post. The singer, who has been tackling rumours of dating BLACKPINK member Jennie, left fans gasping for air when he dropped pictures of himself posing shirtless.

The Winter Bear singer was seen posing with his jacket down, flaunting his bare back to the camera in the new pictures. He was seen seated on a bench in the woods. The hot picture left everyone, including his fellow BTS member J-Hope in shock.

Jung Hoseok took to the comments section and dropped, “😮……………….🔥🔥🔥🔥." Fans also took to Twitter and shared their reactions. “Taehyung this new chapter is making us dizzy already we’ve came so far guys," a fan tweeted. “Kim taehyung’s bare back deserves to be displayed on museums," added another. He also reminded fans of the time Jin shared a shirtless picture.

Lately, Taehyung has been involved in dating rumours with Jennie. Alleged leaked pictures claiming that Jennie and Taehyung are spending time together have surfaced online. The dating rumours fuelled further after Taehyung and Jennie ended up in New York around the same time. Recently, it was also claimed that Jennie’s iCloud account was hacked, allegedly featuring pictures with V.

V’s agency HYBE and Jennie’s agency YG Entertainment are yet to issue a statement about the dating rumours. As quoted by the South Korean publication Newsen in their report, the agencies said they are maintaining their stand that “it is difficult to confirm because it is the artist’s private life."

