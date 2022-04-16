BTS: Kim Taehyung Asks ARMYs if They Want to Marry Him, Desi Fans Already Waiting in Red Banarasi Saree

‘Marry me Yoongi’ will appear every time no matter which BTS member is interacting with ARMYs on VLive. However, during the recent Live session of J-Hope, Kim Taehyung and Jimin, the Christmas Tree singer asked fans whether they want to marry him and since then, fans are waiting in line. The three members came on VLive sometime after their Permission to Dance on Stage- Las Vegas Concert. 15th April was the third day of the concert and the last one will be today, April 16.

During the VLive session, which was later joined by Jungkook, Hobi, Mochi and Tae spoke about Vegas and several other things. They also laughed at comments that requested Min Yoongi aka Suga to marry them. However, while checking the comments later, Jimin noticed that most of the comments were marriage proposals for them. “You guys only think of marry us these days," Jimin said as translated into English by fans on Twitter. Hearing this, Tae added, “you guys, you wanna marry me?"

Needless to say, this one comment left ARMYs in frenzy and Twitter is filled with comments on how they are ready to marry V. One fan wrote, “i’m sitting in a laal benaroshi my love what do you think," while another rejoiced that they are finally out of Tae’s friend zone. “HAVE WE BROKEN FREE OF THE FRIENDZONE??" read the comment.

The three boys also covered the semi-nude painting Jungkook had in his room with pillows so that ARMYs can’t see it. However, they later realise that fans have already seen it during Jungkook’s session. Hobi also talked about the lady Gaga concert that he attended last evening. ARMYs were eagerly looking for Taehyung and were heartbroken when they couldn’t find hi. J-Hope told them that V, Jin and Jimin were supposed to go but couldn’t because of some work.

Meanwhile, BTS consisting of RM, Jin, Jimin, Suga, J-Hope, V and Jungkook are currently in Las Vegas for their concert.

