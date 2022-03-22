BTS: Kim Taehyung Brings Back Taechwita With His Latest Instagram Post, ARMYs Call Him the Funniest

Kim Taehyung’s iconic Taechwita avatar is back and ARMYs couldn’t thank him enough. On Monday, the BTS singer took to his official Instagram handle to share a couple of pictures from his appearance during the Muster Sowoozoo in June 2021, during his performance of Suga’s song Daechwita. He had worn a fake beard and his looks triggered the creativity of ARMYs, who made several memes on it. After Taehyung uploaded the pictures, ARMYs went bonkers and tagged him as the funniest. Some also called him slow because the looks debuted on his Instagram months after the joke originated.

Advertisement

One ARMY wrote on Twitter, “taehyung got the caption of his insta post from this edit made by an k-army,, i told yall he saw all the taechwita memes and edits " while another wrote, “user thv posted taechwita i love him he’s so funny "

Taehyung’s get-up was an instant hit with the ARMYs. He had acted out one small sequence from Suga’s original song and was beheaded by RM in the act.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, V also gave an update on his mixtape on Weverse. The Christmas Tree singer revealed that fans can expect the mixtape to drop sometime this year but added that the songs that he has been teasing via social media platforms, including the already popular Travel With Me, will not feature in the mixtape.

It all began when a BTS fan asked TaeTae, “Taehyung when does your mixtape come out?" As translated by BTS member V’s fan account, @thetaeprint, on Twitter, the Winter Bear singer said, “(planning) To release it this year." Another fan posted, “Taehyung, it would be a lie if I said that I am not looking forward to it, Don’t feel pressured and put a lot of your heart into it!!" To which TaeTae replied, “It’s good to look forward to it."

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and Ukraine-Russia War Live Updates here.