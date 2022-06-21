Home » News » Movies » BTS: Kim Taehyung Casually Roasts ARMYs, Shares the Video That Made Him Cry

BTS: Kim Taehyung Casually Roasts ARMYs, Shares the Video That Made Him Cry

BTS' Kim Taehyung answered to fans' questions on Weverse
Answering a fan's question on who is funnier- BTS or ARMYs, Kim Taehyung said that ARMYs are not funny.

News18.com
June 21, 2022

It is no secret that the BTS members love their fanbase, ARMYs, and never shy away from expressing that feeling. However, the boys also don’t back off from teasing their fans once in a while. While Jungkook always has adorable or flirty responses to ARMYs, Kim Taehyung aka V straight-up roasts fans. During a recent interaction session on Weverse, a fan asked the Christmas Tree singer who is funnier among the Bangtan Boys and ARMYs, to which V replied, “ARMYs are not funny."

ARMYs were quick to react to his statement and also shared jokes and memes to express correctly how they felt. Some even shared videos of Tae laughing at ARMYs’ messages.

Tae also told fans that he is on YouTube mostly nowadays. When another fan asked which video he is watching, he shared the link of BTS ‘For Youth’ Fan Song Reaction and revealed that he wiped some tears watching the video.

Meanwhile, V was recently seen spending time with one of his closest friends, actor Choi Woo-shik. The singer took to his Instagram Stories and revealed that the duo, who are a part of the Wooga Squad with Park Hyung-sik, Park Seo-joon, and Peakboy, stepped out for a few activities.

Their outing comes a few months after Taehyung sang the song Christmas Tree for Choi Woo-shik’s Our Beloved Summer and a few days before the duo along with the other members of the Wooga Squad for the ‘In The Soop’ spinoff.

