BTS: Kim Taehyung Cracks Up As Park Seo Joon Flaunts His Golfing Skills; Park Hyung Sik Is Impressed

South Korean actor Park Seo Joon shared a picture on Instagram on Monday where he showed off his golfing skills. The 33-year-old actor took to Instagram on Monday and shared a picture in which he was seen posing after a shot. His fellow celebrity friends of the Wooga Squad, Park Hyung Sik and BTS member and singer Kim Taehyung aka V, commented on the Itaewon Class actor’s post.

Park Hyung Sik feigned sycophancy toward his Hwarang drama co-star as he wrote, “Boss, what an impressive shot." Taehyung, on the other hand, chose to comment with all honesty and pointed out how Seo Joon was just showing off his golfing skills. The singer commented, “So annoying."

Wooga squad also includes singer Peakboy and actor Choi Woo Shik. Although Woo-shik did not comment on the post, he shared an Instagram Story where he was seen practicing golf at the same location as Seo Joon. The Our Beloved Summer actor shared a picture of himself dressed in golfing gear as he too aimed a shot with his golf club.

Fans guessed that V must be annoyed since he was not invited by Woo Shik and Seo Joon for the golf outing. “Someone’s sad cause he didn’t get invited to the golfing date." Another fan commented, “And Taehyung there looks angry because they didn’t take him. Lol."

Seo Joon, who soon will star in the upcoming Hollywood movie Marvels starring Brie Larson, has worked with Hyung Sik and Taehyung in the 2016 period drama Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth. The entire Wooga squad was recently seen in Peakboy’s latest music video Gyopo Hairstyle.

Taehyung, who recently joined Instagram along with his fellow BTS members in December, has also joined Wooga Squad members in commenting on each other’s Instagram posts. In his latest Instagram post, the 26-year-old singer was seen posing in the street with snow in the background.

