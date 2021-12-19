BTS: Kim Taehyung Drives ARMY Crazy Going Shirtless, Flaunting Facial Hair in Midnight Thirst Trap

Kim Taehyung has been declared the most unpredictable BTS member on Instagram. There is no saying what this 26-year-old might come with next to shock BTS ARMY with on Instagram. Taehyung became the most followed male idol on Instagram history, reaching reached this milestone in just 13 days. Taehyung (stage name V) is also one of the most active BTS members on Instagram, with his regular updates for fans on the platform. After sharing snippets from his Hawaiian vacations, V has been posting about growing his beard while in quarantine.

The BTS members are in a 10-day quarantine since their return to South Korea post their US tour. Some of the members are using the break to connect with fans on social media, and V seems to be making the most of it. He had earlier declared he was growing his beard during the break. On Saturday, he decided to share a glimpse of his progress on social media.

V shared a black-and-white video on his Instagram story, which revealed his bare shoulders and facial hair. He was seen vibing to music playing in the background. One could spot a decorated Christmas tree in the backdrop, as well as snow falling outside, seen through an window. In the next story, V showed he was making some ramaeyon (Korean noodles) for himself.

The short glimpse into Taehyung’s night immediately sent legions of ARMYs into a frenzy as they couldn’t believe they he would actually post a shirtless video. V started trending soon after as ARMYs couldn’t stop gushing over the thirst trap.

Here’s how fans reacted to the video:

Expectedly enough, V deleted the video after a couple of hours. He too probably realised it was too much for ARMY.

