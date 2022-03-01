BTS: Kim Taehyung Drops 10 Best Mirror Selfies And We Noticed Something That Is Oh-So-Relatable

BTS singer V aka Kim Taehyung has taken photo dumps on Instagram to a whole new level. The singer, one of the most active Instagram users among the BTS members, has dropped a few photo dumps recently. One of which was over the weekend via which he revealed that he recently stepped out to spend time with director Ray Yi. Now, on Monday, the singer yet again returned to drop another photo dump. But this time, V shared 10 of his best mirror selfies.

The singer shared 10 pictures wearing different ensembles and posing in front of a full-size mirror. In the first, Taehyung was seen wearing a white T-shirt with a black scarf and a beige overcoat. In the second, he was seen wearing a white and black ensemble. In the third, TaeTae was seen wearing a white T-shirt and a pair of pants, while the fourth saw the singer wearing a pair of white pants and a red T-shirt, flaunting his perm seen during BTS’ Butter era.

Advertisement

In the fifth, he was seen wearing a brown overcoat, a zebra printed tee and a pair of paints. In the sixth TaeTae looked dapper in a checked jacket and pants. The seventh had the singer flaunting a pair of red pants with a floral design print on the side which he styled with a black jacket. He had a headband on. In the eighth, the Winter Bear singer was seen a brown on a brown outfit while the ninth had the singer sporting a little more geeky look, with a pair of black pants and a black blazer with a white T-shirt and a baseball cap. He ended the series by sharing a selca in which he was seen wearing a pair of grey pants, a white tee, and a brown jacket. The singer shared the pictures while revealing that he was rearranging his album when he came across these photos.

Advertisement

While the outfits are undoubtedly boyfriend and fashion goals, the pictures made us realise that like many others, TaeTae too has a favourite selfie spot. Nine of the 10 pictures were taken at a spot that seems to be next to a lift. And that’s not all! It also assured us that like many of us, Taehyung also has trademark mirror selfie poses, that haven’t changed over time.

Meanwhile, BTS members - RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook - are prepping for their first on-stage live performance in Seoul since the pandemic began in a few weeks. They will also return to the US for a few concerts as well.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.