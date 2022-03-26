BTS: Kim Taehyung Forced To End AMA Session After ARMYs Crashed Instagram; Calls It 'Difficult'

After Jungkook, BTS member V aka Kim Taehyung attempted to give the Ask Me Anything session a shot recently and well, it did not pan out as per his plans. The singer, who had already attempted the feature on Instagram a few weeks ago, returned to give it another shot on Thursday and asked fans to ask him well anything they want. The singer began to respond to questions when the app on his phone crashed, leaving him to end the session. However, he did try to restart it but it seemed like things were not working in his favour.

As translated by Twitter user @BTStranslation_, Taehyung took to Instagram and invited fans for the session. “Ask me anything/whatever!" he wrote. Soon enough, ARMYs from across the globe sent him their questions. “Taehyungssii," one of the messages read to which the Winter Bear singer replied, “Hello?" A fan then asked him in English, “Hey hey how are you doing?" Taehyung also replied in English, “It’s not bad Did you have a good dinner?"

Advertisement

“I don’t know what to ask :(" a fan confessed. Taehyung also admitted, “It’s a first for me too so it’s fascinating." When a fan suggested that they look at the stars together that night, the singer sweetly replied, “Look (at the stars) exactly 2 hours from now.. I’ll look (at the stars) from here." When a fan asked him for a selfie, he replied, “Sorry."

When a fan took a screenshot of his AMA session and shared it on Weverse to declare that the singer is finally hosting the session, TaeTae replied, “The point I felt.. it’s so difficult." Just as he began responding to a lot more questions, the singer suddenly vanished. He then took to Weverse and revealed what has happened. “It’s not that I’m not doing (questions) on purpose, I can’t see it because it crashed," he said. Ah, just another day as an ARMY!

Advertisement

But V did not give up! He returned to the platform and started yet another AMA session and started answering a few questions. He sent his love to the French ARMYs after a fan requested him to visit France. But he decided to end the round soon after a fan asked him to pick between a tiger and bear. “Okay let’s end it with this one! wow ‘ask me anything’ is.. difficult," he admitted. While he did not give a reply immediately, the Christmas Tree singer hosted a poll, asking fans to pick between the tiger and bear. He eventually declared the bear as the winner.

Advertisement

Taehyung along with his fellow BTS members RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin and Jungkook will be headed to the US for their appearance and performance at the Grammy 2022 followed by their concert Permission To Dance On Stage: Las Vegas.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and Ukraine-Russia War Live Updates here.