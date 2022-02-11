BTS: Kim Taehyung Fulfills His Father's Wish To Golf Together; ARMYs Call Him A 'Great Son'

BTS singer V aka Kim Taehyung is proving that is a good son. The singer recently revealed that he fulfilled his father’s wish of going golfing together despite not being an expert at the game. The singer shared the sweet anecdote on Weverse while chatting with fans in the wee hours of Friday.

A fan asked Taehyung if he knows how to play golf. As translated by a BTS stan account, @btstranslation7, on Twitter, the singer replied, “On a really good day I’ve hit 175~82 ish distance with a 7 iron [golf club] (a flex/brag)." A fan then asked TaeTae who did he go play with. Soon after, a fan asked the Christmas Tree singer who he went to play with. Taehyung replied, “My dad said it was his wish to go out to the green with his son so it’s been about 3? weeks since I started learning. but I’m still getting my feet wet."

Fans gushed over Taehyung’s sweet gesture. Many praised him for being a good son. “Taetae the best son i know the relationship between him and his dad is so precious," a fan tweeted. “He literally learned a whole sport just to fulfill his father’s wish of playing with him…he is so precious Best son kim Taehyung," added another.

Meanwhile, a fan also asked the Winter Bear singer if he was interested in any other sports. The singer replied, “I just want to lie down at home (and stay there)." Taehyung also shared a video in which he was seen performing Judo. A fan noted that the BTS singer surprises them with his multiple talents. He replied, “They were both secrets but I’m kinda regretting it now."

BTS singer V and his fellow BTS members RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin and Jungkook are on a break right now. They’ve been spending time with their families and friends. However, a few members recently caught up and shared pictures of the same on Instagram. The members are also reportedly working on a new album however they’ve kept details of their album under the wrap.

