BTS: Kim Taehyung Gets Bruises On Last Day Of PTD Las Vegas Concert, Leaves For South Korea

While BTS members had a ball at the Permission To Dance On Stage In Las Vegas concert on Saturday night, V aka Kim Taehyung has now revealed that he bruised himself during the concert. The singer took to Instagram and shared a picture of his injury. The Winter Bear singer gave a close look at the wound on his leg along with a picture of his bruise carefully covered with a couple of Pokemon-themed bandaids.

As translated by the Twitter handle @thetaeprint, Taehyung shared the picture and wrote, “Looks like I got excited since it was the last day." He also revealed that he was already leaving for South Korea. In the now-deleted pictures, TaeTae was seen posing in front of an aircraft. He shared the picture with a plane emoji and the flag of South Korea. He also zoomed in on the pilot photobombing the picture and joked, “I’ll get on (the plane) quickly."

Earlier in the day, TaeTae also shared a picture from the concert, with his face projected on the big screen, and said that he was all ready to go home for his pimples were worsening. “Let’s go home my pimples are getting horrible," he said.

Meanwhile, a new video also revealed that V did manage to get out for a game of golf with professional golfer Danielle Kang. The golfer took to Instagram and shared a video in which Taehyung was seen hitting a shot. Commenting on the video, the Christmas Tree singer said, “I had a lot of fun playing golf/exercising. See you again next time!"

BTS is now preparing for the highly-anticipated comeback. The group has announced their album drops in June. The announcement was made on the last of the PTD concert. The new album drops on June 10, just a few days before BTS will celebrate its ninth anniversary.

Confirming the news, BigHit Music said in a statement, “BTS will be back with another new album on June 10, 2022. Details on the new album will be provided in a separate notice at a later date. We look forward to your love and support for BTS’ new album."

