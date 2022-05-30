BTS: Kim Taehyung Gets Ready to 'Pluck Clouds' in Skydiving Simulator, Says 'I'm Cool Too'

The BTS members are back in the US again, but for a special reason this time. The global superstars will soon be visiting the White House. If that isn’t cool enough, the band members are trying to pack in more thrilling activities this time around. Vocalist V, real name Kim Taehyung, has shared glimpses of a few of the members training to skydive in a simulator.

V took to his Instagram stories to share videos of an instructor demonstrating cool moves in the simulator, while the members watched. In the next set of stories V can be seen trying to fly himself, under the trainer’s guidance. In one story he wrote, ‘Let’s go pluck clouds," and another was captioned as “I am cool too."

V also shared two videos from a golfing session in the US. The ‘Stigma’ singer is a passionate golfer and often shares videos from his practice sessions on Instagram.

BTS members are all set to meet US President Joe Biden in the White House to discuss anti-Asian hate crimes. Jungkook left for the States a day before the other members. Photos and videos of the rest of the members from the airport emerged a day later. Min Yoongi aka Suga left ARMYs weak in the knees with his long hair and chic airport outfit. V and Park Jimin were setting friendship goals with their cute antics.

The Bangtan Boys will be in Washington DC on Tuesday, May 31, to sit down to interact with Biden about the anti-Asian crimes. The White House, in a press statement, revealed, “BTS will join President Biden to discuss Asian inclusion and representation, and to address anti-Asian hate crimes and discrimination which have become more prominent issues in recent years."

“President Biden and BTS will also discuss the importance of diversity and inclusion and BTS’ platform as youth ambassadors who spread a message of hope and positivity across the world," the statement added.

BTS is also gearing up for the release of their new album Proof, which has three new songs and a compilation of some of their memorable tracks over the years. The album will be released on June 10.

