BTS: Kim Taehyung Grooves to Ugh with Jungkook and Jimin, Leaves ARMYs Gasping for Air

It seems some of the BTS members got together in their practice room for rehearsals recently. V aka Kim Taehyung shared videos and selfies on Instagram, featuring Jimin, Jungkook and J-hope. The singer first shared two black and white mirror selfies, that showed him in a tank top and cap, sitting in their large practice room featuring a basketball hoop in one corner.

He then shared a video of him grooving to the BTS rapline’s song UGH! with Jimin and Jungkook. He also added some special filter to the video. All three of them were dressed in black and grooved together as they looked in the mirror for the selfie video. Youngest member Jungkook had his hair up in a ponytail.

Advertisement

In the next story, V tried out another filter where he zoomed in on his, Jimin’s and J-hope’s faces.

Fans commented on how buff V has been looking lately.

BTS members are gearing up for their concert in Busan later this month. The global sensation, despite being on a break, will be coming together to hold a free concert in Busan at Busan Asiad Main Stadium on October 15 as a part of World Expo 2030. Many fans assumed these pictures and videos were taken during their rehearsals for the same.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here