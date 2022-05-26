BTS: Kim Taehyung Has the Sweetest Response to a Fan Missing Him, ARMYs Hail 'Best Boy Taetae'

BTS member Kim Taehyung is not the one to flirt with ARMYs on social media, unlike Jungkook, but V always responds to fans and listens to them. After a small social media break, the Christmas Tree singer dropped a gorgeous photo on Instagram and also replied to fans on Weverse. He had the sweetest response to an ARMY saying that they miss him. Recently, the singer made headlines for his alleged dating rumours with BLACKPINK’s Jennie. Tae’s social media activity proves that he is not bothered by these rumours.

When a fan wrote that they miss him, he replied with two emojis- one of a person raising their hand and another heart emoji. Take a look:

ARMYs hailed Taehyung for his sweet and warm reply. One of them wrote, “best boy taetae is here," while another added, “the goodest boy who spreads love and kindness and happiness with his existence im gonna give him the whole world "

Meanwhile, BTS consisting of RM, Jin, Jimin, Suga, J-Hope, V and Jungkook are gearing up for their comeback anthology album Proof. The album will be a combination of their old and new songs. Recently, they shared their reasons for adding the tracks to the album. V, who had added the tracks Singularity and Zero O’Clock, talked about his ‘Proof of Inspiration’ and said how he keeps these two personalities different.

The Christmas Tree Singer began by saying that he chose Singularity and Zero O’Clock for their album, Proof. He continued, “I tend to think of Kim Taehyung, and artist V as being separate, and thought that I had to choose one or the other, as visually portrayed in the Singularity music video. That was when I thought hard about who I was as a person, and I felt a bit confused."

“Artist V performs on stage, and enjoys himself with ARMY, but Kim Taehyung spends ordinary days with family and friends. Now I’m able to accept both sides of myself, but also keep them separate. I’ve lessened the burden of thinking so much, too, just like how the day resets at midnight. But I think all this time I spent pondering is the Proof that made me into who I am today."

BTS will drop Proof, shortly before their ninth-anniversary celebrations.

