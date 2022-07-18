BTS' Kim Taehyung Holds Park Hyo-shin Close In Adorable Backstage Pic; Fans Beg For A Collab

It is no secret that Kim Taehyung is one of the most supportive friends to have around. The BTS singer has often shown his love and support to his fellow Wooga Squad members. Over the weekend, V attended South Korean singer Park Hyo-shin’s musical, The Man Who Laughs and show his support.

Park Hyo-shin took to Instagram and shared a sweet picture with TaeTae in backstage. In the picture, the 40-year-old was seen embracing the Winter Bear singer while they sported face masks. The picture also features a text that reads, Nami + Army.

Nami is the fandom name to describe Sin’s fans. As reported by Soompi, Namu is the Korean word for tree, which is a reference to Park Hyo-sin’s fan club SOUL TREE. Whereas, while Army is the fandom name for BTS’ global fan base. As the two notable artists posed for the picture, fans were quick to request a collaboration.

One of the comments on the post shared by Shin read, “I want collaboration, It’ll be the best song in history." Another fan admired the bond shared by the two and commented on Instagram, “I really love this friendship." One elated fan wrote, “Wow! I am screaming."

Besides Park Hyo-shin, the ballad musical also starred actress and singer Sophie Kim. She plays the role of Lady Josiana in the play. Taehyung also posed with Sophie. Taking to Instagram, she shared a picture in which she, Taehyung, Park Hyo-shin, and actress Lee Soo Bin posed for the camera.

Sharing the picture on the social media platform, Sophie mentioned in the caption, “He said he cried when he saw Josiana. It’s all done with the thrill of the fifth performance! Shine brighter today. Beautiful Gwynplaine Park Hyo Shin. My photo friend Lee Soobin. The man who laughs."

Commenting on Sophie’s latest post a fan commented, “Kim Taehyung is a social butterfly. I love him." Another emotional fan wrote, “Oh my god Tae Tae I miss him a lot."

Meanwhile, Taehyung will soon be seen starring in Disney+ Hotstar’s upcoming show In The Soop. The 26-year-old singer will be seen reuniting with his Wooga Squad members: Choi Wooshik, Park Seo Joon, Park Hyung Sik, and Peakboy.

