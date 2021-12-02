BTS: Kim Taehyung in Squid Game Costume at Permission to Dance Concert, Drops His Mic in Hilarious Clip

The Squid Game fever has gripped the world and even the biggest K-pop band from Korea can’t seem to have escaped from it. Bangtan Sonyeondan, better known as BTS, are in Los Angeles for four concerts. On the second day of the concert, eldest member Kim Seokjin emulated the ‘red light, green light’ game’s doll from the immensely popular show. And on teh third day, vocalist Kim Taehyung wore a full fledged costume from the show.

BTS ARMYs have been sharing clips of Kim Taehyung (stage name V) dressed in the red costume of the soldiers as seen in Squid Game, the biggest Korean show on Netflix right now. The singer performed at the encore stage in the costume. In one of the clips shared by a fan, V can be seen trying to flick his mic while performing their song ‘Love Myself’. The cool stunt goes wrong as he drops the mic, and hurts his knee.

Advertisement

Advertisement

At the encore stage on the second day, November 28, Jin had turned up with his hair died as the deadly doll from Squid Game, and also pretended to play the red light, green light game as seen in the show. Squid Game is one of the most popular Korean shows currently, across the globe.

BTS is performing their first offline concert since the pandemic at SoFi Stadium in LA on November 27, 28, December 1 and 2. It is an emotional Occasion for the fans and BTS who saw each other in physical form for the first time in two years. Rapper Megan Thee Stallion made her appearance on stage on the second day along with BTS as they danced to their hit single Butter.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.