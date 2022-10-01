BTS: Kim Taehyung is 'Art in Its Purest Form' in Floral Jacket, Yellow Trousers, See Pics

BTS’ Kim Taehyung, popularly known by his stage name V is not called “the most handsome man in the world" for nothing. The recent snaps he shared on his official Instagram account are proof enough. In the set of snaps, the K-pop star is seen sporting a white tee and mustard pants with a black floral jacket and posed in a contrasting red room.

Indeed, he needs no expensive sets to make his pics appealing. And ARMY quickly took to Twitter to express their excitement.

BTS fans from around the world quickly reshared his pics and expressed how once again their visual king has left them speechless. “Art in its purest form," wrote a Twitter user, sharing two of their favourites from the set of pics.

On Clout News’ tweet, “Taehyung is stunning in newly shared pictures via his Instagram," ARMY showered their admiration. “Taehyung’s fans are always so spoilt with his additional V-cuts! He feeds us so well. The 3M people who liked his post in less than an hour obviously agree with me too," wrote another user.

A third fan commented, “Absolutely! That’s our most handsome man Kim Taehyung. He’s glowing and radiating happiness! Looking forward to more of his solo projects! All of his solo works so far are of huge success! Proud of you, Kim Taehyung! We are always here supporting you all the way!"

Recently, BTS V made headlines for dating rumours with Blackpink’s Jennie. As the rumours reached a fever pitch, BigHit Music released a statement on Weverse, updating about legal proceedings against malicious activities in regard to BTS.

The statement read (translated): “We have found multiple defamation postings containing false information about the artists on platforms in and outside of Korea. We also have found that a specific poster has been spreading the same ill-intentioned rumour in multiple platforms and filed a criminal complaint against the poster after gathering all of the repetitively uploaded postings. We are currently following our legal response process which monitors and collects evidence on malicious postings for 365 days and then includes them in the complaint. Active reporting of our fans has been a big help to our malicious posting monitoring initiatives. We would also like to share with you that after an extended police investigation, we were able to identify the suspect and the case has been sent to the prosecutor’s office."

ARMY think this is the agency’s response in finally shutting down the rumours. However, some believe they are yet to acknowledge it outright. Taehyung and Jennie were photoshopped in several of each other’s pics these last few months, in an attempt from some netizens to “show proof" of their relationship.

