BTS' Kim Taehyung Made A Special Request To His Father During PTD Concert: 'Dad, Please...'

BTS members brought the house down during the Permission To Dance On Stage: Seoul concert. The K-pop group hosted their first concert with live audience in the house since the pandemic set in. During the three-day concert, RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook performed on their biggest hits while their fans, aka ARMYs, cheered them on in the crowd. While the Seoul Olympic Stadium, the venue of the concert, was filled with fans through the three days, on the second day a few of the members’ parents were present at the venue.

On Saturday, in between the concert, it was BTS singer Kim Taehyung who revealed that the members’ parents were present at the PTD concert and even gave them a shout-out. In a video that was shared by fans from the stadium, Taehyung called for his dad’s attention and made a sweet request.

The Winter Bear singer requested his father to greet his fellow BTS member J-Hope’s father. While the cameras did not pan towards them, many fans believed that the parents were seated together and hence Taehyung made the sweet request. “Dad! Please greet Hoseokie Hyung’s dad!" TaeTae said, leaving his fellow members in splits.

The second day of the concert also made the headlines after fans noticed Taehyung offering a ring he spotted fallen on the stage to Jungkook. The members came together to perform their hit 2020 track Life Goes On. As Jin sang his part of the song, Kim Taehyung noticed a ring had fallen down on the floor. The singer picked it up and gave it to Jungkook. The scene caused a frenzy among Taekook stans with many calling it a scene straight out of a K-drama.

BTS is now preparing for its trip to the US. The group confirmed their Grammy performance on Tuesday and will be hosting a four-day concert in Las Vegas.

