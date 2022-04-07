BTS' Kim Taehyung Opens Up About His Dream To Become Dad: 'I Hope My Future Son or Daughter Is...'

BTS singer V aka Kim Taehyung reminded fans that he wants to become a father someday. The singer, who has spoken about having kids in the past a couple of times, spoke about his dream of becoming a father and even revealed his hopes for them. The singer shared his aspiration of becoming a father when he was chatting with the fans on Weverse and came across a comment that called him ‘daddy Taehyung.’

As translated by BTS fan Twitter handle @doyou__bangtan, the fan tried the ‘daddy? sorry’ meme on TaeTae “Dad? Sorry, you mean dad? Sorry you mean sad? Sorry sorry, you mean ‘Dad Taehyung’?" the fan wrote. But Taehyung seemed to have misinterpreted. Regardless, the singer gave a peek at his plans for his future. “Wow Dad Taehyung..I can’t imagine it I hope that my future son or daughter will be a greater person than I am."

Advertisement

When another fan said that they weren’t okay with Taehyung getting married, the singer replied, “Everyone, my dream is to be a dad." When another tried to remind TaeTae that he once said he would get married to the Bangtan Boys, the singer replied, “The others won’t accept me hahaha."

During the same chat, Taehyung also revealed his thoughts of getting a tattoo. He said he wanted to get a trumpet tattoo on his arm but wasn’t sure if his dad would be okay with it. When a fan objected, Taehyung replied, “That’s something I’ll handle myself, but first the members (and I) talked about friendship tattoos every day." The singer added, “We’re going to get friendship tattoos someday, please look forward to it."

Advertisement

V along with his fellow BTS members RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin and Jungkook are currently gearing up for their upcoming concert — Permission to Dance On Stage in Las Vegas.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.