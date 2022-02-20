BTS: Kim Taehyung Almost Misses Valentine's Day, Says He Wasn't Treated To Chocolates This Year

BTS singer V aka Kim Taehyung has caught the ARMYs’ attention with his latest comment on Valentine’s Day. The Winter Bear singer returned to Weverse a few days after he was diagnosed with Covid-19 and responded to several BTS fans on the platform. One of the many questions was about Valentine’s Day. A fan asked TaeTae if he was treated to chocolates this Valentine’s Day. “Hey taetae, were you gifted any chocolate (for valentines day)?

As translated by BTS fan account @btstranslation7 on Twitter, Taehyung confessed no one sent him chocolates this year. He also added that he didn’t realise it was Valentine’s Day until a few hours before the romantic day came to an end. “Nope no one gave me anything so I found out (it was valentine’s) with just a few hours left in the day," his response read.

Fans were heartbroken to learn this and are now want to shower him with chocolates. “Who didn’t give my baby his valentines day chocolates I swear I can do better Taehyung just give me the address and I’ll send a truckload," a fan said. “You’re telling me no one spoiled Yaehyung on valentines day? This is blasphemy," added another.

BTS members RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook have rarely spoken about their romantic relationships. While the members have not dated anyone since their debut, a few members have mentioned their pre-debut girlfriends. They’ve often been subjected to dating rumours but their agency, BIG HIT Music has often shut it down. Last year, Taehyung was also rumoured to be dating someone but the agency had cleared the air with a statement. Taehyung too reacted to the rumours via Weverse, calling them ‘pathetic.’

Meanwhile, on Sunday, V also gave fans an update on his health. The singer, who is recovering from Covid-19, informed a fan who is quarantining as well, that he spent “watched movies, listened to music, enjoyed time thinking (about life), slept, played games, napped" during his quarantine and time flew. He added that he is feeling fine now.

