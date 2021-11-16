BTS: Kim Taehyung Shares Photo with Jungkook's Puppy Bam, ARMYs Can't Get Over Their Cuteness

BTS member V, real name Kim Taehyung, posted a photo on Weverse after a long time. While other members have been interacting with fans on the social media platformm posting selcas (selfies) etc, V is rather quiet, and posts occasionally. AMRYs have been asking for a Taehyung selca for a while now, and V finally granted their wish. It wasn’t a selca, rather, he decided to post a throwback picture of him posing with fellow BTS member Jungkook’s pet dog, Bam.

Bam was introduced to the world in the recently concluded BTS In The Soop series. He is a 4-month-old Doberman puppy. But in V’s photo, Bam is even younger. The two of them look cute sitting on a sofa as Taehyung wraps his arms around Bam. In the caption, the singer wrote that he has been taking care of Bam ever since he was young.

ARMYs were not only excited to see V’s post, but also the fact that he shared a photo with Bam. “Bam is soooo cute and so are you Taehyung. I love you," read one comment on the photo. Fans also mentioned V’s dog Yeontan, asking if the two were friends. Some even wondered if Yeontan would be jealous of V is hugging Bam.

Yeontan is famous as V’s pet dog and has been often seen with the BTS members. He had introduced the pomeranian in 2017, on Jin’s birthday live. Yeontan has appeared in V’s videos on social media too.

BTS members are gearing up for their first offline concert since the pandemic at the SoFi stadium in Los Angeles later this month. The South Korean group also recently won four awards at the MTV Europe Music awards.

