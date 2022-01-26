BTS: Kim Taehyung Shares Snippet of Unreleased Song on Instagram, ARMYs Ask V to Drop Mixtape KTH1

Ever since the Bangtan Boys have created their individual official accounts on Instagram, they have gone on a posting spree, much to the delight of their fanbase, ARMY. From RM’s Namjooning posts to Hobi’s polaroid photos, the boys are all over our feed. Now, Kim Taehyung dropped a snippet of his unreleased song on Instagram, and fans can’t keep calm. V, who is known for shelling out heartwarming romantic tracks shared the video on Tuesday, and ARMYs have already posted the lyrics on Twitter.

Fans were also left wondering if the track is from Tae’s mixtape KTH1. For the unversed, Taehyung has been teasing his mixtape for some time now and it has been tentatively titled KTH1. A Spotify playlist has also been created for the artist that has his tracks It’s Definitely You, Sweet Night and Christmas Tree.

In 2021, V had talked about his mixtape and said that he had originally planned 13 tracks but his plans have changed now.

Last December, Taehyung had once again surprised ARMYs by sharing a video of himself driving down a convertible in Hawaii, singing and vibing to an unreleased song that he has made.

V shared the video across multiple stories on Instagram, as he sings along to his own song. The lyrics of the song are in English, and he only shared about a minute of it, leaving fans asking for the full song. Dedicating the song to ARMY, V also wrote I Love You in his Instagram stories.

