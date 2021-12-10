BTS: Kim Taehyung Shares Unreleased Song While Driving a Convertible in Hawaii, ARMY Goes Crazy

Friday started on a good note for BTS fans. Members of the popular boyband, who recently made their individual accounts on Instagram, have been sharing snippets from their life on the social media platform. While main vocalist Jeon Jungkook shared a Story of his pet Doberman Bam, Kim Taehyung had a surprised in store for ARMY. He shared a video of himself driving down a convertible in Hawaii, singing and vibing to an unreleased song that he has made.

Taehyung, whose stage name is V, shared the video across multiple stories on Instagram, as he sings along to his own song. The lyrics of the song are in English, and he only shared about a minute of it, leaving fans asking for the full song. Dedicating the song to ARMY, V also wrote I Love You in his stories.

Advertisement

ARMYs have been sharing the snippet on various social media platforms, expressing how much they love the song already. Apparently titled ‘A Million Stars’, many fans said it is a ‘long drive and chill vibes’ kind of song.

Some even posted lyrics from the song.

Advertisement

After BTS wrapped up their Permission to Dance on Stage in LA concert series earlier this month, some of the members returned to South Korea. V had stayed back and later updated on social media that he was on a trip with his family. He later shared photos from his trip, revealing that he had been to Hawaii. He also thanked fans for not bothering him on his trip. He returned to Seoul a few days back.

Taehyung will be celebrating his 26th birthday (27 in Korean age) on December 30. To mark this occasion, a group of fans have managed to advertise the event on the US Forbes magazine issue. According to Koreaboo, this is the first time that a South Korean idol’s birthday has been advertised on Forbes magazine.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.