Being a member of the BTS ARMY comes with the rollercoaster of having to keep up with the million things the global K-Pop Icons are always up to. Now the vocalist of the group Kim Taehyung, popularly known as V, is sharing another collaboration amidst fans already trying to keep up with his ongoing tvN show SeoJin’s. The BTS star simply popped up on his personal Instagram handle and shared behind-the-scenes from a shoot on his Instagram Story. He was seen sitting in front of bright background in the first clip he shared, staring right into the camera. One of the visuals of the group then picked up a book from the pile resting right next to him and casually posed with it.

In the next Instagram Story, V showed off his stunning visuals in a close-up shot. The black and white clip showed the vocalist sitting in front of a room full of pillars. He is first seen staring off the camera before turning his full attention to the screen. His quirky personality slips out as Taehyung interacts with the camera. Members of the ARMY were right to speculate that these behind-the-scenes were something to be with the collaboration with SimInvest.

The Indonesian online investment platform unveiled the BTS member as their global brand ambassador in a video shared on their YouTube channel. SimInvest raised the expectations for the fans as they asked in the caption, “Are you curious about the friendship between SimInvest and Kim Taehyung or better known as V? Let's watch the full video, and become a SimInvest bestie like V.”

SimInvest also welcomed V as their new Brand Ambassador on their Twitter handle. In a tweet accompanying the clip of the BTS member read (translated), “We are really happy that SimInvest can introduce our new bestie, which hopefully can make all of you even more enthusiastic about investing in mutual funds and stocks!”

While Taehyung is out there dropping some behind-the-scenes on his Instagram Stories, his fellow BTS member, Jeon Jungkook decided to delete his personal Instagram handle all together. In a shocking turn of events, the youngest member of the group confirmed he is no longer a part of the platform and shared that he would connect with fans over Weverse. He added that he might never return to the platform. This came only a day after members of the ARMY had started trending ‘Protect Our Jungkook’ on Twitter after a sasaeng (the Korean term for stalkers) claimed that she has private information about the BTS star. A disturbing video was shared by the stalker featuring Jungkook. They also claimed to know who Jungkook is dating.

