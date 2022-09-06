BTS: Kim Taehyung Shows ARMY He Had the Time of His Life in New York in Latest Post

Every since BTS announced they are taking a break from their work as a group, members have been pursuing their individual interests. Recently, band member V (real name Kim Taehyung) travelled to New York for his personal schedule. It is said that he was in the Big Apple for a magazine photoshoot, which could be the Vogue Korea shoot confirmed by the editor.

Nonetheless, V likes to share photos from his travels with ARMYs on social media, and he uploaded a post with a mix of 10 photos and videos from his time in New York. The photos showed him taking in the sights of New York, enjoying the city’s nightlife and spending time at jazz bars.

Taehyung was in the US for a short while, and soon after his return he was spotted at the Liechtenstein Hall Exhibition, COEX Convention Center in Seoul. He was accompanied by his friend and actor, Park Bogum. Fanclubs have been sharing photos of V at the exhibition. Park Bogum reportedly attended the art exhibition the previous day and was there simply to accompany his friend and show him around.

Recently, Vogue Korea’s editor-in-chief Kwangho Shin took to Instagram to confirm the collaboration with the Christmas Tree singer. Shin shared a glimpse of the upcoming photo shoot and wrote ‘V is Coming!’ The photo is a hazy, close-up shot of Taehyung’s face where he strikes a dreamy pose. Fashion director and editor Bebe Kim also shared the same photo on Instagram and revealed that he will be featuring in their October edition.

Meanwhile, dating rumours have been plaguing the Kpop idol. V and BLACKPINK member Jennie have been rumoured to be dating for a few weeks now. Alleged leaked pictures have claimed that they are together while HYBE and YG Entertainment are staying tight-lipped on their dating rumours.

