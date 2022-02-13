BTS: Kim Taehyung Sings In A Romantic Hindi Song In New Edit Video; ARMY Says 'Another Big Hit'

A few days ago, a video featuring BTS singer Jungkook ‘singing in Hindi’ went viral. The creation was composed by Instagram user-music producer Anshuman Sharma. The artist on Saturday returned to Instagram and this time, with a video showing V aka Kim Taehyung ‘singing in Hindi.’ The Bangtan Boy was seen ‘singing’ a romantic Hindi song.

The video featured montages from the Christmas Tree singer’s Vlive sessions while Anshuman arranged the BTS singer’s vocals in such a way that he is heard singing a Hindi track. “Aa na, koi na roke roke, Main, tumhe karun pyaar, tumhe karun pyaar, koi na roke roke," sang TaeTae.

Anshuman shared the video with the caption, “If Taehyung was a Bollywood singer? Tag someone who’s Taehyung biased Thank ya’ll for your love on the JK one, here’s another one for you guys after so many requests! Follow me if you haven’t already! Save & Share this for more!" The song romantic edit, which has dropped just in time for Valentine’s Day, has the Indian BTS fandom swooning.

Several fans took to the comments section and showered the creator with love. “No you are giving me hope 😭 this is so good ……another masterpiece," a fan wrote. “Another big hit…. Mark my words!" another fan added. “I always wonder how his voice will sound when he speaks Hindi…omg it’s so beautiful…plz create every member version..this one is best," a third fan said. “The main thing is his voice always gives me goosebumps… But Taehyung and Bollywood singer honestly… It’s literally giving me the goosebumps," a fourth BTS fan added.

BTS members RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook are yet to visit India. However, in a series of interviews last year, the members had assured that they would visit the country once the pandemic ends. They also sent messages of hope to the ARMYs in India.

