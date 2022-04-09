BTS: Kim Taehyung Slow Dancing With Jungkook at PTD Las Vegas Concert Sends Taekook Stans Into a Frenzy, Watch

BTS on Friday kicked off their Permission To Dance On Stage Las Vegas concert and social media is already flooded with footage from the septet’s pre-performance rehearsal at Allegiant Stadium, in the US city. BTS Army is particularly stanning Kim Taehyung aka V who danced along with the fans wearing a dark blue button-down shirt with grey pants and a pair of sunglasses.

The 26-year-old was spotted along with his fellow BTS members: RM, J-Hope, Jin, Jimin, Jungkook, and Suga at the stage as they practised their fun dance numbers. Sharing footage from Allegiant Stadium featuring the South Korean artist, one fan commented, “Kim Taehyung, you managed to take my breath away before the concert even started.” The video showed V walking on the stage and smiling at the euphoric crowd of audience.

Advertisement

In another video shared by a BTS fan who was at the venue, V was seen grooving along with the fans. As he looked at the group of fans cheering for him, Taehyung nodded and smiled at them. Sharing the video on Twitter, the fan wrote, “Taehyung, you are so cool as always.”

Meanwhile, a rather shaky video from Allegiant Stadium showed V ruffling his messy hair. The footage certainly left fans swooning. Describing her reaction to the video, the fan wrote, “Fighting for my life right now.”

Advertisement

Besides being charming as ever, Taehyung also brought out his goofy side along with his BTS members. As BTS rapper J-hope sang his verse from the 2015 song Dope, Taehyung was spotted doing a rather funny step. Sharing the video on the microblogging site, one fan wrote, “Being there is a great blessing. Lucky. I love Taetae's cute moves when he sees ARMY. He is right to understand with his family ah such a happy place with BTS and ARMY.”

Advertisement

Taehyung gave ARMYs another reason to go crazy, especially the Taekook stans. The Christmas Tree singer vibed with Jungkook for a brief moment on stage and also danced with him for a while. Their chemistry and their slow dance together sent the internet into a frenzy!

The South Korean band is performing on April 8-9 and April 15-16 in the US city.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.