BTS: Kim Taehyung The Social Butterfly Returns And Serves Boyfriend Material Pics

BTS singer V aka Kim Taehyung’s latest photo dump reminded fans what a social butterfly he is. The Winter Bear singer on Saturday took to Instagram to share a series of pictures from his latest outings and revealed he was bonding with director Ray Yi, who has reportedly worked with Burberry on photo shoots, directed editorials for Vogue and shot short films. TaeTae began the series by sharing a picture of a neon sign that spells out “Listen", a picture with Ray Yi, and a couple of shots of him running through a record collection from the songs of the 1970s.

He then served some boyfriend material pictures by sharing photos of himself sipping on a drink and looking at his phone while his arm is fully exposed, posing in front of artwork with red lipsticks and a mirror selca in which Taehyung was seen seated on the floor of the HYBE practice room and surrounded by a few bass instruments, including a saxophone. He ended the series with a picture of a drink in his hand with a note, “please enjoy your drink :)" handwritten on the lid.

The pictures led to all kinds of reactions from the fans. While fans gushed over his boyfriend-like pictures, a few fans couldn’t help but wonder if the singer was planning on something with director Ray Yi.

BTS is currently preparing to make their comeback from their break. The members - RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook - went on a break in December last year and have been giving time to their personal life. Big Hit Music had hinted that the group is planning on releasing an album soon and has also confirmed that BTS will be hosting their first on-stage live performance in Seoul since the pandemic began in a few weeks. They will also return to the US for a few concerts as well.

