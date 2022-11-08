BTS: Kim Taehyung To Reportedly Make Acting Comeback After 6 Years, Can We See Him Play These Roles?

BTS singer V aka Kim Taehyung is preparing to make a comeback as an actor if reports are to be believed and our hearts were not prepared for this news! The singer made his acting debut in 2016 with the hit K-drama Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth. The show not only made him an acting star but also gave him his most-cherish group of friends — the Wooga Squad.

Now, several Korean media outlets have claimed that TaeTae has shown a “steady interest in acting activities" and if all goes well, the ARMY could have actor Kim Taehyung making a comeback. While BigHit Music is yet to address these claims, we are already thinking of the roles Taehyung could play on the big screen. Take a look:

- Shah Rukh Khan style rom-com:

We’ve already seen a number of fan edits comparing Shah Rukh Khan and Kim Taehyung. What if K-dramas just make it a reality? You know, maybe make their own version of Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (DDLJ).

- Taehyung the mafia king:

Ever since we watched Song Joong-ki as Vincenzo, we couldn’t help but wonder how Taehyung would look like a mafia boss. Maybe not the next Vincenzo but maybe a sibling of Cassano? Taehyung already has the style for it!

- Taehyung the musician:

Given that he’s already among the biggest pop stars in the world, it would come easy for Taehyung to play a role in a musical. There are a number of jazz musicians that he could give a nod to in a jazz-inspired K-drama. What say?

- Taehyung a bloodthirsty murderer:

Okay, here us out here! No, this is not an idea out of Wattpad fiction but we’ve seen Taehyung be the good boy that he is for years. What if he plays a good boy gone bad? Someone like a Dexter or Joe Goldberg from You? What a challenge it would be for Taehyung to play such a role and a treat it would be for the ARMY!

Taehyung as the boy next door:

His good looks,good looks and good looks (yes, we did quote Kareena Kapoor here), makes him the perfect boy next door that not only the lead but also the audience would instantly fall in love with him. He could play a simple young adult in a coming of age and we’d still drool over him.

What kind of shows do you think Taehyung should do if he does make a comeback as an actor? Let us know on @News18Showsha.

