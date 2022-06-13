BTS: Kim Taehyung Yet To Get His '7' Tattoo, Says He'll Get It With Jungkook; Shares 'My You' Review

With nine glorious years behind them, BTS members RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook decided to honour their group by getting matching tattoos. BTS leader Kim Namjoon had previously hinted that the talks to get matching tattoos are still underway, the rapper debuted his tattoo on Instagram recently. J-Hope too revealed that he has got the ink. Fans also spotted a little ‘7’ tattoo on Jimin’s finger. While fans were convinced everyone’s got their tattoos, V has now revealed he is yet to get the ink.

Appearing on a special VLive on Monday, on BTS’ 9th debut anniversary, Kim Taehyung brought up the matching tattoos that have been making the headlines. He confirmed that he is yet to get the tattoo and is still deliberating where he should get it.

As translated by @thetaeprint on Twitter, TaeTae said, “I am still deciding where should I put my tattoo. I have to decide immediately. Once I have decided, I will go with Jungkook to get tattooed." He then asked fans to recommend a part of the body on which he could get the tattoo.

“Since it may affect (TV) promotions, Taehyung said he wants to have his tattoo somewhere that can’t be seen and asked for suggestions on where to put it. Here are his options: 1. Below the left buttcheek 2. Top of head 3. Below belly button. 4. Inner part of thigh 5. right toe," he asked.

Besides talking about tattoos, Taehyung also shared his thoughts on Jungkook’s new song. For the unversed, Jungkook released a new track titled My You for the fans on the debut anniversary. The song has received much love from fans. During the live, Taehyung revealed that he had heard the song a month before the track was scheduled to release and praised it.

As part of the live, Taehyung was decided to watch a few moments from Run BTS with fans, taking a quick nap and watching the Proof Live with fans.

