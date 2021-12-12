BTS: Kim Taehyung's Beard Talk on Weverse Brings Back 'Taechwita' Memes, Leaves ARMYs in Splits

BTS members are currently in quarantine after returning to South Korea post their US trip. And they seem to be bored out of their minds. The members of one of the busiest boybands in the world suddenly have nothing on their work schedule, and seem to be clueless about how to navigate so much free time that they have. Some of the members, like Kim Taehyung (V) and Jeon Jungkook are using the break time to connect with their fans on social media.

V has been super active on Instagram as well as Weverse. He has been initiating conversations, responding to comments from ARMYs and also uploading photos on the social media platform. Some of his interactions are absolutely hilarious. For example, his reply to an ARMY who asked him not to shave till quarantine period ends led to a series of questions regarding his beard status.

Advertisement

Tae replied back with an “I won’t", which could mean he’s not about to grow a beard or he won’t shave. V created a post asking ARMYs to show their beards as he wanted to check out how cool they look. Check out the post here:

All the beard talk brought back memes from Taehyung’s appearance during Muster Sowoozoo in June 2021, during the performance of Suga’s song Daechwita. He has worn a fake beard for the performance which had generated a volley of memes at the time of the concert. Fans have been sharing clips from that concert of Taehyung’s bearded look.

Advertisement

Some even found it hilarious that while BTS was winning top awards at MAMA 2021, Kim Taehyung was busy chatting about beards on Weverse.

Advertisement

BTS scooped up the most trophies of the night on Saturday at the Mnet Asian Music Awards, the region’s largest music awards ceremony. The event known as MAMA, also hailed artists such as Ed Sheeran and Wanna One. Although the septet couldn’t attend the awards, they won album of the year, artist of the year, song of the year and worldwide icon of the year trophies.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.