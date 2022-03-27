BTS: Kim Taehyung's Dog Yeontan Features on His Instagram, ARMYs Say Tannie Will Survive Delete King's Actions

BTS’ Kim Taehyung aka V’s pet dog Yeontan made an appearance on his Instagram Story section and ARMYs couldn’t be happier about it. Yeontan, Tannie or Kim Yeontan is famous as the Christmas Tree singer’s dog and is often seen with the other BTS members. He had introduced the pomeranian in 2017, on Jin’s birthday live. Yeontan has appeared in V’s videos on social media too.

Take a look at V’s Instagram Story:

ARMYs were quick to shower love on Tannie and said he grew up so fast. One fan wrote, “can’t believe yeontan used to be this small- tannie grew up so well " while another one wrote, “I’m soooo happy seeing my baby is healthy and looks so adorable as always..Yeontan,tell your daddy i’m in love with both of u."

Another ARMY joked about V deleting his Instagram Stories and wrote, “Maybe #Yeontan will survive the Delete Kings quick actions He’s so cute! #TAEHYUNG #bts_twt"

Meanwhile, V became the first Asian to get 19 million likes on his Instagram post. And the post which fetched these many reactions is none other than a photo of Tannie that he shared on December 7, 2021.

BTS consisting of RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook will be headed to the US for their appearance and performance at the Grammy 2022 followed by their concert Permission To Dance On Stage: Las Vegas. However, J-Hope tested positive for Covid-19 on March 24. Although less than 10 days left for the group’s performance at the Grammy 2022, the agency assures that the rapper plans on taking part in the activities scheduled next month once his at-home treatment concludes.

