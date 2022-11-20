BTS: Kim Taehyung's 'Naked' Pic Breaks the Internet, ARMYs Convinced V is Sending 'Free Nudes'

Kim Taehyung might be the ‘Delete King’ of BTS for instantly deleting his Instagram photos but the singer also knows how to make ARMYs go crazy with just one post. The Bangtan Boys member is currently in Paris and as usual, he treated his fans with a photo dump, giving a glimpse of how he is spending his time in the city. He shared a photo of a blurry building, a beautiful chandelier and also a photo of his face with cartoon stickers over him.

However, there was one photo that left the ARMYs with their jaws wide open. And it is a supposedly ‘naked’ photo of Taehyung aka V. The Christmas Tree Singer uploaded a selfie where we can see his silhouette. The darkness in the photo and the way he has clicked it makes it seem that the K-pop star is without clothes or is wearing minimal clothes. However, ARMYs are convinced that Taehyung is dropping naked photos and sharing ‘free nudes’.

Advertisement

One fan wrote on Twitter, “"kim taehyung the type to take artsy nudes" and then this happens. get them off ao3. get them off right fucking now." Another fan wrote, “y’all better not let these losers take the attention from the fact that taehyung sent us nudes." “WTF KIM TAEHYUNG????? IS HE HALF NAKED OR GIVING US FREE NUDES PICTURES," REad another comment. Meanwhile, another ARMY wrote, “TAEHYUNG LITERALLY POSTED NUDE$.. JUST WONDERING WHO IS HIS TARGET AUDIENCE"

Advertisement

Take a look at the reactions:

Here are more photos Taehyung shared from his Paris album:

Besides Kim Taehyung, BTS consists of RM aka Kim Namjoon, Kim Seokjin, Park Jimin, Jung Hoseok, Min Yoongi and Jeon Jungkook.

Read all the Latest Movies News here