BTS: Kim Taehyung's Photo Dump Post Busan Concert Is Making ARMYs Relive The Moments

BTS’ Kim Taehyung, popularly known by his stage name V, is making ARMYs reminisce about the ‘Yet To Come In Busan’ concert once again. He did a photo dump on his Instagram from his time in Busan, simply captioned, “부산 (Translated: Busan)”. The series of snaps included a pic of his shadow on the beach, two others of him behind the stage from the concert, a clip of the pre-show concert venue, a few others of the beach and the sea, and more.

And just like that Tae proved why he is considered the Visual King of BTS once again.

The ‘Yet To Come In Busan’ concert was the K-pop group’s first group activity since they announced their break from it during the ‘Bangtan Dinner Party 2022’ earlier in the year in June. Before that, they had all been engaged in head turning solo projects. Once again, ARMYs were able to witness many firsts as the group came together. The free-for-all concert had BTS performing their new song “RUN BTS” live for the first time. With its intense choreography and catchy lyrics, it was meant to set the stage on fire. However, ‘Stage Genius' a.k.a. V was the one who had ARMYs’ entire attention. They went gaga over Taehyung owning the stage, once again, with his powerful vocals and perfect dance skills.

Meanwhile, just two days after the concert, BTS also announced that the members would be enlisting for the Mandatory Military Service. This ends the long drawn debate whether they should be exempted from. Many were of the opinion that the group should be given an exemption due to their contribution to South Korea’s economy and the recognition they have brought to their country. However, the eldest member of the group, Kim Seokjin, better known by his stage name, Jin, will be answering the duty’s call as he turns 30 in December. The rest of the members will follow his suit and are expected to reunite as 7 once again in 2025.

