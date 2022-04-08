BTS: Las Vegas Turns Into Borahaegas Ahead of PTD on Stage Concert, Bangtan Boys Feature at Bellagio Fountains Show

Ahead of their Las Vegas concert, South Korean band BTS is painting the American town purple, or as BTS fans call it borahae. The Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority has announced that for the duration of the BTS concert in the city, lights and marquees on the Las Vegas Strip will celebrate the K-pop band as they perform at the sold-out shows at Allegiant Stadium.

Properties across Las Vegas Boulevard will light up with signage welcoming the two-time Grammy-nominated band. The LVCVA says resorts will also illuminate purple, “the group’s colour representation of love between BTS and the group’s fan club ARMY members,” reported Fox 5 Vegas. It is not just this as LVCVA has also said that the world-famous Fountains of Bellagio will welcome the group and fans with a BTS-themed fountain show.

An Instagram post shared by Bellagio on Thursday featured three BTS members: V aka Kim Taehyung, Jungkook, and J-hope viewing the Bellagio fountains ahead of their concert in the city. The caption accompanying the pictures read, “BTS Permission to Dance the city, Las Vegas is making its big debut on our Fountains with an exclusive aquatic display created to popular hits, Butter and Dynamite. Celebrate this unforgettable weekend in Las Vegas with BTS.”

Footage from the event attended by three members of the septet was shared by Fox 5 Vegas. The trio was revealed at the spectacular fountain show which has been put up for them and their fans who will be thronging the city this weekend.

BTS Army has also expressed its excitement at the development. One of the fans commented, “Nothing makes me happier than seeing my boys enjoying themselves in Vegas. You deserve to be happy my beloved BTS. Enjoy the concert! Permission To Dance in Vegas can't wait.”

Another fan who has arrived in Las Vegas shared how some of the major monuments of the city have been lit up in the colour purple.

The septet will be performing in Las Vegas on April 8, and 9 and April 15 and 16.

