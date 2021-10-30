BTS Leader RM Has an Epic Reaction After ARMY Calls Jimin Her 'Boyfriend'

Members of South Korean band BTS often indulge in interactive sessions with their global community of fans. The septet consisting of RM, V, Suga, Jungkook, Jimin, J-Hope, Jin often comment on fans’ posts and other messages on Weverse, a social media application designed for fans of artists. In one of the recent interactions with fans, BTS leader and rapper RM (Rap Monster) shared his thoughts when a fan shared her dilemma.

The fan, who goesby the name MyNameMochi, wrote on Weverse that though she does not have a boyfriend, her family thinks she and BTS singer Jimin are dating. The comment written in Korean by the BTS fan was addressed to singer Jimin as the fan wrote, “Jimin, I don't have a boyfriend. But my whole family knows you're my boyfriend. What should l do?” What made the comment even more catchy was a typing mistake. The original post read “I don't have a girlfriend” but the fan intended to write “I don’t have a boyfriend.” Responding to the fan’s query, 27-year-old RM just had this to say, “Wow.”

After RM’s comment, the fan shared a note to clarify her mistake in the original comment.The South Korean rapper answered several questions shared by fans on Weverse on Friday. Another fan asked the artist, “What do you wanna dress up as this Halloween?” Responding to this comment, RM wrote, “Baby shark.”

One more fan sought an advice from RM, whose original name is Kim Namjoon, as they wrote, “Namjoonah, what should i do? Should I go to the gym and work out tomorrow? Or should I just sleep and eat since that is life?” Sharing his opinion on working out and dieting, the rapper wrote, “Workout is something people do to eat originally.” The rapper was telling the fan to eat what she wants and then also work out to burn calories.

BTS will be coming up with their first live audience concert in Los Angeles next month.

