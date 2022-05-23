BTS: 'Leave Taehyung Alone' Trends as V, BLACKPINK's Jennie's Dating Rumours Surface; ARMY, BLINKs Furious

BTS members’ dating rumours with Blackpink members are not a new thing. Recently, Korean news agencies published a picture of what seems like Kim Taehyung (V) with Jennie which fuelled their dating rumours once again. Fans of both the K-pop groups were furious and took to Twitter to urge people to leave their favourite idols alone. According to the news portals, the photos are taken on South Korea’s Jeju island. However, BLACKPINK’s agency YG Entertainment responded to the rumours by saying, “We have nothing to say."

BTS’ agency Hybe is yet to comment.

In the photos, which have now gone viral on social media, two people, alleged to be V and Jennie can be seen sitting inside a car, wearing sunglasses.

While some fans said that it is okay for idols to date and it shouldn’t be a big deal, others alleged Hybe of ‘sacrificing Taehyung and Jennie’ to cover the Garam bullying issue. For the uninitiated, Kim Garam, who recently debuted as a member of Hybe’s girl group Le Sserafim, was accused of being a school bully.

BTS’ fanbase ARMY and Blackpink’s fanbase BLINK united on social media to take a stand for their favourite idols. They started trending ‘Leave Taehyung alone’ and ‘Leave Jennie alone’ on social media. One fan wrote, “THIS. IS. WAR!!!ARMY x BLINKS ASSEMBLE!!LEAVE TAEHYUNG ALONE !!!LEAVE JENNIE ALONE !!! PROTECT OUR GLOBAL TOP IDOLS!!!" while another fan wrote, “They thought that by using two of the most prominent artists in Korea and internationally as the cover, the public would divert their attention from “GARAM BULLY". But as I make you understand Hybe, you yourself dug your own grave. LEAVE TAEHYUNG ALONE LEAVE JENNIE ALONE."

However, this is not the first time Taehyung and Jennie’s dating rumours have surfaced. Hours after his Instagram debut last December, the Christmas Tree singer accidentally followed Jennie on the platform, before undoing it. The BTS members are currently following each other’s personal Instagram accounts in addition to BigHit Entertainment.

Besides that, BTS’ youngest member Jungkook was also rumoured to be dating Blackpink’s leader and maknae Lisa.

Meanwhile, BTS consisting of RM, Jin, Jimin, Suga, J-Hope, V and Jungkook are gearing up for the release of their anthology album, Proof.

