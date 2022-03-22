BTS’ Management Agency To Hold Multi-Label Auditions For Next Global Artist In The US

K-pop band BTS is one of the biggest musical bands in the world. However, if you ever wished to become a part of a similar global band, there might be some hope for you as well. BTS’ management agency HYBE will soon be holding a multi-label audition in the United States. On Sunday Hybe shared the exciting news via Twitter that it will be collaborating with six other labels and holding on-site auditions in Las Vegas on April 8, 9, 15, 16.

According to the tweets shared by BIGHIT Music Audition, the seven labels consist of five labels based in South Korea: Belift Lab, Big Hit Music, KOZ Entertainment, Pledis Entertainment and Source Music, and Hybe Labels Japan and Hybe America. The seven labels together will recruit some new artists that could dominate the music scene in the coming years. The tweet also came along with a registration link.

At the time of the registration, candidates are asked to mark the category they will be auditioning for. As of now, there are three categories available for the candidates: Singing, Dancing, and Rapping. HYBE is also welcoming producers as well as the registration forms seeking a production portfolio as well. The minimum age for the audition for Pledis Entertainment, Source Music, and HYBE Labels Japan is 11, while Big Hit Music, Be:Lift Lab are accepting candidates as young as 13 years old. It should be noted that this is the first time that HYBE’s affiliate labels are holding a joint audition. The entertainment firm marked it as the biggest audition in its history.

It should be noted that the audition dates coincide with BTS’ Permission To Dance on Stage concert in Las Vegas. The septet will be continuing their live audience performances at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, and the final show of the tour will also be broadcast live online.

The septet recently concluded their three-day concert in Seoul.

