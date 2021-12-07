BTS Member Kim Taehyung Accidentally Follows BLACKPINK's Jennie on Instagram, Unfollows Soon After

Kim Taehyung aka V of BTS has proved his unparalleled popularity without a shred of doubt. Hours after his Instagram debut, the singer broke multiple world records held by eminent celebrities including Angelina Jolie. He further established his global influence, becoming the fastest individual to get 10 million followers on the platform. Angelina made her IG record by gaining 5 million followers in 5 hours. V, who was recently dubbed as the most searched K-pop idol on Google for 2021, broke that as he racked up 10 million followers within 4 hours and 47 minutes.

Shortly after his record-breaking feat, the BTS icon apparently found himself a victim of an Instagram feature. It all started when the K-pop star followed Korean girl group BLACKPINK’s Jennie on Instagram, before undoing it. The BTS members are currently following each other’s personal Instagram accounts in addition to BigHit Entertainment.

However, with all eyes on V’s account, fans saw he unfollowed Jennie soon after he started following her. Now the ARMY and BLACKPINK’s fans called Blinks started a debate of their own, defending their favorite celebrities. Netizens are speculating that it may have appeared as a recommendation. Why V did this or why this happened is not clear yet. However, shortly after the incident, V appeared on Weverse and wrote, “Recommended by Instagram Is there a way to get rid of this?….It’s a scary app."

The popular septet have announced an extended break to get “re-inspired and recharge with creative energy" which will commence after their current string of commitments. A statement shared through their management company stated “they will be taking a second official extended period of rest" before their next performance in March 2022. “It will also be the first time for them since their debut to spend the holiday season with their families," the statement added. Shortly after the announcement, the BTS members joined the photo-sharing platform through their separate handles.

V has also been getting fan attention for his latest original soundtrack called ‘Our Summer (Christmas Tree)’ which played in the pilot episode of Netflix’s new Korean drama Our Beloved Summer.

