BTS member V, real name Kim Taehyung, popped up for a surprise live session on Weverse recently. The BTS members are busy with their solo projects at the moment and any sight the fandom, BTS ARMY, can get of the K-pop stars, brings them immense joy. V started a live, disconnected and came back again. Although he didn’t stay for long, his short appearance made fans happy.

While interacting with fans during the live, V talked about other members - Jin and Jungkook. Jin is currently away on mandatory military service. V remembered his huyng’s habit of popping up during other members’ live sessions and dropping comments. It was clear indication he missed the eldest member of Bangtan.

“Around this time, Jin hyung pops up saying ‘hi, yo’ or “Vo" (in the comments).. hyung said he is working hard right now.. he contacted us," V said.

V also mentioned another popular member, the youngest - Jeon Jungkook. “I was playing a game with friends. There’s Jungkookie too. I was playing but if (someone) in the game dies and (they) might say something that’s not supposed to be said in a live, so I came back after turning it off," he said, explaining why he suddenly disconnected the live session.

His first live session was held for a few minutes during which he greeted his fans and wished them for the Korean New Year. He said as quoted by Twitter user @BTStranslation_, “Receive a lot of blessings for the New Year, everyone! (happy new year)." Later he also added, “On the Seollal Day, I ate meal together with my family and I also ate outside with my family."

V also told his fans that he held the live session as he was bored. He added, “I’ll come again later when I feel bored. I don’t really use the phone a lot these days. I ordered some expensive strawberries. I’ll now go to eat them. You guys, be happy, be healthy.. don’t get sick. Do well and work hard today as well and receive a lot of blessings this new year and be healthy and happy and don’t get sick or hurt. Bye."

