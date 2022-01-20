Home » News » Movies » BTS Members Dance To Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Pushpa Item Song In New Fan Edit; ARMYs Approve

BTS fan edit mixes the Boy With Luv choreography video with Samantha's Pushpa item song.
A new BTS fan edit surfaced online, showing the members dancing to Samantha's Pushpa item song. The song perfectly syncs with the Boy With Luv choreography.

dishya sharma| News18.com
Updated: January 20, 2022, 21:48 IST

Desi BTS fans are no stranger to fan edits featuring BTS members RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook dancing on Indian songs. Fans have witnessed the members dancing to a number of songs, including Chunari Chunari and Kamariya. Now, a new fan edit has the BTS members dancing on Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Pushpa item song, Oo Antava Oo Oo Antava. Pushpa starred Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead.

The video, shared by a popular Instagram account called qualiteaposts, syncs the hit Telugu song with the video of BTS’ Boy With Luv choreography video. The video was shared with the caption, “BTS doesn’t follow the beat, the beat follows BTS." The caption in the video also read, “The ‘t’ in BTS stands for Tollywood."

Many desi ARMYs took to the comments section to give their approval to the mix. “LMAO it fits so well," a fan wrote. “I’ve watched it like 8 times already. It’s so so so satisfying," added another. “Somebody show this to Hobi I know for a fact he will love this," another fan said.

Oo Antava Oo Oo Antava was released in December 2021 and was an instant hit. The song marked Samantha’s first item song. The song crossed 100 million views on YouTube within a few weeks. Samantha had also shared videos of fans dancing to the song during the screening on Pushpa in theatres. It was recently reported that Samantha charged Rs 5 crore for the song. However, she is yet to comment on the claims.

On the other hand, BTS members have been a break since December. Kim Namjoon, Kim Seokjin, Min Yoongi, Jung Hoseok, Park Jimin, Kim Taehyung, and Jeon Jungkook took off for their break after they wrapped up their Permission To Dance On Stage In LA. Although on a break, the BTS members have kept fans busy with their Instagram and Weverse activities.

