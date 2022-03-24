BTS Members Greet Fans With 'Namaste', 'Assalamu Alaykum' In New Video, Win Over Desi Fans Again

A new video of BTS members RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook has the members introducing themselves in several international languages. The members sat down for a promotional video as part of their Free Fire collaboration. While the first half of the video featured the members talking about the game, the second part of the promotional video featured the members introducing themselves with greetings from across the world.

These included ‘Hola’, ‘Oi’, ‘Marhaba, Swasdi’, ‘Xin Chao’, ‘Mare-ha-ba’, ‘Salut’ and ‘Hallo’. Desi fans were thrilled to see that the members included ‘Namaste’ and ‘As-salamu Alaykum’ in the video. That’s not all, when the members said ‘Namaste,’ they were seen folding their hands and bowing down as well.

The video caught ARMYs’ attention with a few BTS fan accounts sharing the portion on their handles. Desi ARMYs took the comments section and shared their reactions. “My Indian heart… Was Just booming," a fan said. “Askskdkdk my Indian Muslim heart after hearing namaste and assalamualikum is on 9th sky!!!" added another. A few also took to Twitter to share their reactions.

This is not the first time that BTS greeted desi fans with a namaste. Last year, during their interviews with Indian publications, the members greeted fans with the traditional greeting and sent them messages of hope.

BTS is preparing for its trip to the US. However, ahead of their trip, their agency BigHit Music revealed that J-Hope has been diagnosed with Covid-19. In a statement issued on Thursday, the agency said, “J-Hope presented symptoms of a sore throat and visited a hospital to take a PCR test on Wednesday, March 23, and was diagnosed with COVID-19 today morning. J-Hope has completed three rounds of COVID-19 vaccinations and is currently not presenting any extraordinary symptoms other than a sore throat, and is undergoing treatment at home while under quarantine. J-Hope is planning to take part in activities scheduled to take place next month once his at-home treatment concludes."

In the US, BTS is set to perform at the Grammys 2022. They also have their four-day concert, Permission To Dance On Stage: Las Vegas, scheduled for April.

